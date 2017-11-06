Woman accused of shooting at couple facing charges in separate case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The federal indictment has now been unsealed in the case against the woman caught on video pulling a gun on a couple in their driveway.

The couple was heading to church when they noticed a suspicious car. They turned around and found Miranda Gilbert in their driveway.

Gilbert is seen pointing a gun, then shooting at the woman, barely missing her head.

Gilbert was caught near Santa Rosa, where authorities say she assaulted a federal officer.

She has a long criminal history and now the feds are going after her for being a felon with a gin and assaulting that officer.

She is currently in state custody on a probation violation and will be transferred to federal custody to face those charges.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps