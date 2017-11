ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Collin Justiss has resigned as head football coach at Valencia High School. Justiss was head coach of the Jaguars for three seasons and struggled to an overall record of 4-25-1.

The Jaguars finished 1-9 this season. Justiss’ best season leading the Jaguars was his first when the team went 2-8. A search for a new coach is underway. Los Lunas Schools Athletic Director Wilson Holland said they hope to have a new coach in place by mid December.