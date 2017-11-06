UNM tutoring center earns national recognition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico’s tutoring program is getting national recognition for its high standards.

The Center for Academic Program Support (CAPS) has been named a Center of Excellence by the National College Learning Center Association.

It is an award based on several factors, including the kinds of services offered and the professional development of the staff.

CAPS offers tutoring in math, science, writing and languages.

The center says its working to change the perception that tutoring is only for remedial learning, promoting it as a tool for all students.

