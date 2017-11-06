Teen who threatened shooting on Snapchat takes plea agreement

By Published:

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The teen who threatened to shoot up Clovis High School on Snapchat has taken a plea agreement.

The 16-year-old posted the messages last month.

She was released on house arrest and ordered to not have access to any electronic devices.

The next day, however, she found herself in trouble again when she posted from her brothers Snapchat account.

Her trial was scheduled for November, but according to the Eastern New Mexico News, she recently reached a plea agreement.

As part of the agreement, the girl will spend two years on supervised probation and will not be allowed to use social media.

She will also be required to complete at least 50 hours of community service and issue a public apology.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s