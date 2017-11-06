Teen who threatened shooting on Snapchat takes plea agreement

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The teen who threatened to shoot up Clovis High School on Snapchat has taken a plea agreement.

The 16-year-old posted the messages last month.

She was released on house arrest and ordered to not have access to any electronic devices.

The next day, however, she found herself in trouble again when she posted from her brothers Snapchat account.

Her trial was scheduled for November, but according to the Eastern New Mexico News, she recently reached a plea agreement.

As part of the agreement, the girl will spend two years on supervised probation and will not be allowed to use social media.

She will also be required to complete at least 50 hours of community service and issue a public apology.

