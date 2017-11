ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – State lawmakers are preparing to reconvene for a legislative session in just two months and one senator may try to drop daylight saving time again.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, Sen. Cliff from Roswell says he may introduce a joint resolution to get the ball rolling.

He says many Americans are tired of the time change.

The final decision would still rest with the U.S. Department of Transporation.

