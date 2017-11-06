Sean Lee’s return coincides with surge for Cowboys defense

FRISCO, Texas (AP) – Sean Lee wasn’t on the field for the crazy Kansas City play that threatened to ruin an otherwise strong performance from the Dallas defense.

It turned out to be a microcosm of how important the 2016 All-Pro linebacker is for the Cowboys, whose three-game winning streak coincides with Lee’s return and a dramatic improvement on his side of the ball: fewer points, more turnovers, more key stops.

“Boy, tremendous difference when Sean Lee is out there,” owner and general manager Jerry Jones said after a 28-17 win over the Chiefs and their third-ranked offense. “Not to take anything away from anybody, but he makes things happen.”