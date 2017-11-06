Sean Lee’s return coincides with surge for Cowboys defense

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee (50) attempts to stop Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (27) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

FRISCO, Texas (AP) – Sean Lee wasn’t on the field for the crazy Kansas City play that threatened to ruin an otherwise strong performance from the Dallas defense.

It turned out to be a microcosm of how important the 2016 All-Pro linebacker is for the Cowboys, whose three-game winning streak coincides with Lee’s return and a dramatic improvement on his side of the ball: fewer points, more turnovers, more key stops.

“Boy, tremendous difference when Sean Lee is out there,” owner and general manager Jerry Jones said after a 28-17 win over the Chiefs and their third-ranked offense. “Not to take anything away from anybody, but he makes things happen.”

