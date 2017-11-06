Santa Fe man facing 11th drunken driving charge

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officers in Santa Fe arrested a man for DWI who has already been charged for DWI a total of 10 times before.

They spotted 43-year-old Henry Gonzales weaving across traffic on Cerrillos Road near Camino Carlos Rey early Saturday morning.

Police say Gonzales sped off when officers tried to stop him, driving through a stop sign. An officer then used stop-sticks to flatten his tires.

Last year, officers tried to pull over Gonzales for DWI, but he made a run for it and ended up hitting a utility pole.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps