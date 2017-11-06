Santa Fe couple arrested for endangering children

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman and her boyfriend are facing a slew of charges for allegedly endangering two children.

Police say Saturday night, they heard shots ring out at the intersection of St. Francis and Alamo Drive in Santa Fe.

They say Albert Larranagefired fired the shots while Dorothy Montoya was driving.

Police pulled the pair over, finding the gun and Montoya’s two young children in the car.

Montoya is now facing several charges, including DWI and child abuse.

Larranaga faces child abandonment charges and charges related to firing from a vehicle.

The children are now with grandparents.

