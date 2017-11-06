Police video: APD takes down aggravated assault suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – Police said a series of shots from four officers on a quiet street near Unser and Ladera on Oct. 4 was aimed to stop Juan Davila-Vasquez, who is accused of punching his wife and possibly holding a gun to her head.

The Albuquerque Police Department said one of the couple’s three children had to run to a neighbor’s home to ask for help.

Police arrived on-scene and searched for Davila-Vasquez for more than five minutes before he jumped out from behind a mailbox along the street.

He’s not seen in the APD video, but police said he pulled out his gun and fired at officers while running toward them.

The criminal complaint states multiple officers shot back and injured Davila-Vasquez, who was later taken to the hospital.

Juan Gonzales, the suspect’s father-in-law who lives with them, was still on-scene and his daughter was able to get away with her three children before police arrived.

“My daughter took off. I told my daughter, ‘Get out of here!'” Gonzales told an officer.

The criminal complaint states before the shooting, Davila-Vasquez sent texts to his wife that led her to believe he wanted police to shoot him.

Police still do not know if that’s true, but he may have hinted at it during an armed robbery in Rio Rancho back in April. The store clerk he reportedly threatened with a knife said he told her he was “going to die and needed money for his family,” according to the criminal complaint.

Davila-Vasquez is awaiting trial in three armed robbery cases.

Four Albuquerque Police officers were involved in the shootout. APD only released video from one of them. It is unclear if the other three had their cameras on.

