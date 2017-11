ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are looking for two men who robbed an Albuquerque GameStop at gunpoint.

It happened last week at the store on Juan Tabo and Menaul. Albuquerque Police say the two men were seen leaving in a dark silver four-door car.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

