ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a pedestrian in northeast Albuquerque.

It happened at the intersection of Juan Tabo and Menaul NE around 7 p.m.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

No further information is available at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates.

