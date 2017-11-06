November 6th Morning Rush: Texas church shooting leaves 26 dead, gunman once stationed at Holloman Air Force Base

1. Investigators are trying to figure out the motive behind the worst mass shooting in Texas history inside a Baptist church that left at least 26 people dead, including several children. The suspected shooter, Devin Kelley, was once stationed in New Mexico at Holloman Air Force Base. He was discharged for ‘bad conduct’ three years ago after allegedly for assaulting his wife and child. Authorities say a resident also inside that church pulled his rifle and forced the suspect to flee the area. Kelly was later found dead from a gunshot wound.

2. An officer-involved shooting investigation is underway after the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office confirms one of their deputies recently shot a man wielding a knife in the North Valley. The Sheriff called the scene very complicated. It happened near Edith and Montano Sunday afternoon after deputies arrived to a “disturbance” call where they say they found someone who had been stabbed. Then they found the suspect, but it’s unclear what led the deputy to shoot their weapon. No names have been released just yet.

3. Patchy fog continues to decrease visibility across northeast New Mexico. Most of the state can expect a mix of sunshine and high cloud cover throughout the day with a handful of spot showers for those within southern Colorado.

4.A school district in New Mexico is considering shortening the school week from five days to four. The Socorro Consolidated Schools Board is expected to discuss the proposal that supporters say would help recruit quality educators. Those against it worry about longer school days possibly forcing kids to walk home in the dark.

5. An American woman won the New York City marathon for the first time in 40 years. Shalane Flanagan, 36, was emotional after crossing the finish line Sunday. She said, “this is the moment I’ve dreamed of since I was a little girl.” Her unofficial time was 2 hours, 26 minutes and 53 seconds.

Morning’s Top Stories