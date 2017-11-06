NMSP: Plane crashes near Hatch, 4 dead

HATCH, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating the scene of a plane crash that happened near the Hatch airport Sunday evening.

According to NMSP, officers located the sight of the crash and reported that a fixed-wing, single-engine Cessna aircraft had crashed around 5:30 p.m.

Four occupants were found at the scene but were pronounced deceased.

The Office of the Medical Investigator identified the victims as 57-year-old Anthony Deramus, 33-year-old Christopher Howell and 41-year-old Kanequa Chancellor who were all from El Paso, Texas. Malcolm Watkins, 25, from Waxahachie, Texas also died in the crash.

At this time the cause of the crash is still unknown. The Federal Aviation Administration was contacted and will be arriving to conduct an investigation into the cause and nature of the crash.

