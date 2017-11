ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thousands of dollars are expected to go towards local disaster relief efforts Monday.

The State’s Office of Attorney General says it will provide nearly $37,000 to the Red Cross.

The money is expected to help people affected by disaster and house fires.

Last year, over 400 New Mexicans experienced disasters ranging from home fires to flooding and just last month, Belen experienced massive flooding.

