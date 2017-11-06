Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast

A storm system will work into New Mexico on Tuesday spreading northern mountains snow and scattered valley rain showers. The Northern mountains could pick up between 3-6 inches of snow by Wednesday morning. Here in the Albuquerque area will see more clouds than showers but the chance for at least a little rain is there through early Wednesday. Drier conditions will set up Wednesday afternoon through the end of the work week.

