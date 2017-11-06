Luminaria tour tickets to be available soon

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tickets for the always popular Luminaria Tour will go on sale in two weeks.

The tour begins and ends at the Albuquerque Convention Center and takes you through Old Town and the Country Club neighborhoods.

This year tickets will go on sale November 24 at 10 a.m.

The cost for the tour is only $3.50 per adult; children 10-18, seniors age 62 and up and persons with disabilities pay only $2.20. Children nine and under are also free when accompanied by a paying adult.

Tickets can be purchased at HoldMyTicket box office at 112 Second Street SW. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To buy tickets or to view a map of the Luminaria Tour route, click here.

