Luminaria tour tickets to be available soon

By Published:
luminarias

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tickets for the always popular Luminaria Tour will go on sale in two weeks.

The tour begins and ends at the Albuquerque Convention Center and takes you through Old Town and the Country Club neighborhoods.

This year tickets will go on sale November 24 at 10 a.m.

The cost for the tour is only $3.50 per adult; children 10-18, seniors age 62 and up and persons with disabilities pay only $2.20.  Children nine and under are also free when accompanied by a paying adult.

Tickets can be purchased at HoldMyTicket box office at 112 Second Street SW. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To buy tickets or to view a map of the Luminaria Tour route, click here.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

 

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s