Los Alamos County named sixth richest in U.S.

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – According to Forbes, Los Alamos County is the sixth richest in the United States.

The smallest county in New Mexico is also the wealthiest, with the median income at $107,000.

The cost of an average home in Los Alamos is $535,000 and Forbes predicts this will go up.

The county is no stranger to this list, making it several times in the past. It credits Los Alamos National Lab as a major factor.

As for the richest county in the nation, that title goes to Loudoun County in Virginia.

