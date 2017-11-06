Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

MONDAY: Patchy fog continues to decrease visibility across northeast NM… but sunshine will help mix out these clouds late morning. Most of us can expect a mix of sunshine and high cloud cover through late day with a handful of spot showers for those within southern Colorado. Afternoon highs will be near to just below where we were over the weekend – those in the Albuquerque-metro area can anticipate highs in the mid- to upper 60s. Breezy to windy conditions will return this afternoon with southwest winds 10-20mph likely.

TUESDAY: An incoming cold front and upper level storm system will combine to help increase rain/snow chances overnight into Tuesday. Showers will gradually expand across southern CO and the northern 2/3rds of NM through the day. Rain showers will favor the lower elevations… with a few inches of accumulating snow possible for those +9000ft. Temperatures will continue to cool with highs mostly in the 50s, 60s and 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Coolest day of the week! Highs in the ABQ-metro (and Eastern Plains) will fall short of seasonal averages – expect mostly 50s in the afternoon. A mix of sun and clouds will blanket the state as our early-week storm system clears statelines.

LATE WEEK: More sunshine, dry conditions and warmer temps to finish up the work week.