John’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

A winter storm will work its way through Southern Colorado tonight. This will deliver some mountain snow to the San Juans of Colorado and eventually expand to the higher peaks of the Northern Mountains of New Mexico Tuesday. A cold front will also work across the northeast, helping deliver a rain snow mix there. That cold front will deliver breezy conditions across the east Tuesday as it ushers in cooler air.

A northwesterly flow will take over for Wednesday under mostly sunny skies. This will keep temperatures on the cooler side. The flow will flatten out late this week, allowing for warmer temperatures heading into the weekend.