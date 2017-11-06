Family-friendly event sparks the holiday spirit while helping local seniors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Gingerbread Enchantment is more than simply making and buying gingerbread houses for fun; the event benefits those who are homebound, living in poverty and coping with severe medical illnesses.

Gingerbread Enchantment raises money for the Meals on Wheels LIFE program (Low Income Food & Enrichment.)

Nearly one in five seniors in New Mexico is going hungry. When you participate in Gingerbread Enchantment, you’re not only building and buying houses for fun, you’re also helping to support the Low Income Meal Program, the only one of its kind in Albuquerque.

Participants can choose to enter the contest, buy a gingerbread house on auction night or both!

There will be plenty of food, fun and entertainment to be had for all ages. Santa Claus will even make a special appearance!

With categories ranging from “Professionals” to “Pre-Baked Kits,” there is a category to fit everyone’s skill level. Prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place in each category.

For more information on the event or to make a donation, visit their website.

