ENMU Professor marks milestone by completing 200th triathlon

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – A professor at Eastern New Mexico University in Portales is being recognized for his accomplishments outside the classroom. He just competed in his 200th triathlon and he took an impressive first.

Swimming, running, and biking- Professor Patrick McCreary can do it all, and he does it all very well.

“I got into it from a friend persuading me to do it,” McCreary said, “However many years later, 27 or so years later I’m still doing it”.

Competing in his first race in 1989, McCreary has traveled all over the world, competing against thousands of people. His favorite race was when he represented the U.S. in Beijing and came in second place.

“Being in the awards ceremony and holding the American flag with thousands of people around from all over the world was a pretty heady experience and very humbling too,” he recalled.

Today, McCreary has reached a milestone by completing his 200th race, a triathlon in Rockwell, Texas.

“It was a challenging day. Very windy, very hilly, the water was very choppy,” McCreary explained.

He believes the challenges he faces during his races, makes him a better professor.

“It’s how we deal with adversity that really shows what we’re made of and our level of maturity-mental and physical maturity,” he said. “I like to teach what I live. I like not to teach what I haven’t experienced myself.”

Working as a professor, designer, and tech director at Eastern for more than two years, we asked McCreary how he juggles all that and intense triathlon training.

“You really have to stay motivated and focused if you want to excel,” he advised.

Did McCreary remind you of someone? He is also an Abe Lincoln impersonator. We asked him if he plans to slow down anytime soon, he said “absolutely not.”

