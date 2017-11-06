East Central business owners work to reduce neighborhood crime

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A group of Albuquerque business owners are fed up with crime and the homeless problem in their area. Now, they’re banding together.

HUB66 was started to clean up the area along the Central corridor between Washington and San Mateo.

“We think if it’s cleaner and safer, that will make more people want to come,” said Elizabeth Vencill, who started the group.

Vencill once found homeless people sleeping on the roof of their law firm. She said that was the last straw.

They held their first cleanup day on Saturday, expecting a turnout of around 50 people. They got over 100. This included the Highland High football team and several groups from Albuquerque High Schools.

The group picks up needles and other trash in the neighborhood and plans on sending details of what they’re finding and where to APD and the city.

“If we have more people partnering with the mayor and city council, we can say ‘Mayor we need more community workers here’ and we don’t have the capability of the city to do that data,” said Councilman Pat Davis.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s