Cut-your-own Christmas tree permits to be available soon

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s almost time to start thinking about Christmas trees.

Permits for cutting trees on the Gila National Forest will be available at all ranger district offices starting November 20.

The permits are $5 each for any tree species and have a limit of one per household. There are also free permits available for the aromatic piñon trees and tree species up to 10-feet high can be cut.

Included with the permits is a Christmas tree tag, an information sheet on cutting regulations and maps of designated cutting sites.

In order to protect the forest, tree cutting is not allowed within wilderness areas, river or stream areas and areas within 200 feet of paved roads or developed recreation sites.

