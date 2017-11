ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday, Albuquerque City Council is set to discuss three pieces of legislation aimed at figuring out what to do with vacant buildings.

Boarded up windows, weeds and empty parking lots are common sights in different parts of the city.

The Integrated Development Ordinance would set rules for development in Albuquerque.

Along with a change in zoning code, the ordinance aims to find use for unused spaces.

Public comment will be heard at tonight’s city council meeting.

