City Council Meeting: Here's What You Need to Know

ABQ City Council

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque City Council meeting will be held Monday at 5 p.m. Here are a few things that you need to know about the meeting.

Any person wishing to address the Council during the General Public Comments must register with Council Staff. The Council Staff will accept sign-ups beginning at 4:30 p.m. and closing promptly at 5:30 p.m.

The first 30 people will be permitted to speak under the General Public Comment during the meeting. Speakers after the first 30 will be allowed to give comments at the end of the meeting or they can choose to speak at the following meeting.

Individuals are encouraged to sign-up and speak on specific bills on the agenda, with a maximum of two agenda items.

If you are unable to attend the meeting, you can stream the meeting via GOV TV or through the Legislative Information Portal. 

The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. at 1 Civic Plaza NW, Vincent E. Griego Chambers, Basement Level A.

Read the full City Council Agenda here

City Council Meeting 11/06

