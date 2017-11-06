Before ‘equine therapy’ can work it’s magic, horses need to be trained for the job

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Horses are naturally gentle creatures who can bring comfort to veterans with PTSD and children with developmental disabilities but first, one man steps in to train the mustangs.

Charlie Five is a local nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide horses with purpose, perpetuate the growth of equine assisted therapy programs, and raise awareness for organizations that challenge and inspire our nations combat veterans. Founded by army veteran Jeremy Svejcar, his goal is to “pay it forward” after participating in an equine therapy based program last summer that changed his life completely.

The organization has recently received two BLM mustangs, Fame and Granite, that will become program horses once their training is complete.

Celebrating one year in operation, Charlie Five will be hosting a Cowboy Gala in honor of Veterans Day. Attendees will enjoy catering provided by Ruth’s Chris and Rudy’s, live entertainment from Genevieve Allen, AJ Johnston and Val Geissler, dancing and a silent auction.

For more information on the event or to make a donation, visit the Charlie Five website.