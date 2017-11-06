ART crews to begin camera installation at intersections

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another phase of construction began Monday on the Albuquerque Rapid Transit project.

From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. over the next two weeks, crews will be working on Central between University and Louisiana as they reinstall cameras at each of these intersections.

To do this, crews are going to have to use traffic control vehicles.

“We are using these vehicles for two things: One is to keep construction workers safe while they’re in the intersection and then also to keep divers safe so as they’re coming to the intersection to know this is something they haven’t seen before to go around the construction vehicles,” said ART spokesperson Joanie Griffin.

ART construction is more than 85 percent complete. It should be finished by the end of the year.

