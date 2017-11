BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – A crew of motorcycle-riding veterans descended on Belen Monday morning to help a flood victim.

Last month, KRQE News 13 told you about Alex Romero, the World War II veteran whose home of 70 years was destroyed during the heavy rains.

Now the American Legion Riders are pitching in to help Romero and his wife rebuild, donating $2,500 from the Operation Wounded Warriors Fund.

It’s part of the organization’s mission to support veterans throughout the community.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps