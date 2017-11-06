Albuquerque city council expected to vote on panhandling ban

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city councilors are finally expected to vote on a proposal to outlaw roadside panhandling.

The panhandling ban is officially called a “Pedestrian Safety Ordinance.”

The bill has been on the table for a few months, but keeps getting deferred.

Councilor Trudy Jones’ ordinance would make it illegal to solicit drivers for money. That means no panhandling from sidewalks, curbs or medians. Drivers could be cited for giving money or even food to panhandlers.

The ban would also apply to firefighters collecting Fill the Boot donations, or Girl Scouts selling cookies.

Jones said it’s dangerous for traffic and pedestrians to be interacting on the street.

“I think one of the most important things in our city is to keep it safe and welcoming for all people. And one of our ways to do that, of course, is to make our streets safer and curbs safer,” Jones said.

The ACLU of New Mexico believes the ordinance would violate people’s civil rights, saying soliciting donations is an aspect of free speech on public property. The ACLU said it will more than likely sue if the ordinance is passed.

Currently, the city has an “Aggressive Panhandling Ordinance,” which bans panhandling in front of certain businesses and in certain areas. This time, the city is hoping to crack down on panhandlers with a law that doesn’t single them out.

The “Aggressive Panhandling” bill was passed more than a decade ago. After it passed, the ACLU sued on free speech grounds and a judge agreed. The ordinance has never been enforced and could be released Monday night.

