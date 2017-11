ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The city Christmas tree in Alamogordo will be lighting up a new part of town.

The Christmas tree lighting will happen at the new Washington Park Stage on Dec. 2 from 6 to 8 p.m.

It is free to the public and includes holiday staples like a visit from Santa Claus, cocoa and cookies, carols, and even an ugly sweater contest.

The tree lighting is happening at 6 p.m.

According to the Alamogordo News, last year about 2,000 people turned out to the Christmas festivities.

