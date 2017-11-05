Thousands participate in annual Doggie Dash and Dawdle

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s premier pet party brought thousands, on two legs and four, out to the Balloon Fiesta Park Sunday morning.

Humans and their furry best friends put paws to the pavement at this year’s Doggie Dash and Dawdle.

The annual race supports Animal Humane, with proceeds going toward helping homeless pets.

The organization says even if you are not a dog person, the Dash and Dawdle is still a great chance to give back.

“This is the largest fundraiser of the year, and it helps all the pets in our care, including the kitties,” said Christina Ties of Animal Humane.

The event also included a Dog Carnival, with attractions like an agility course and a “Build Your Own Biscuit” station.

