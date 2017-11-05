State Police investigating officer involved shooting in Ruidoso

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE)– New Mexico State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Ruidoso.

Details are extremely limited, but we do know Ruidoso Police Department was dispatched to the 200 block of Timberline Drive in reference to a suspicious situation at around 6:30 Sunday morning.

Police say when officers pulled up to the scene, they were met with a vehicle that rammed their patrol car which led to shots being fired.

The incident has been turned over to the New Mexico State Police who are currently leading the investigation into what happened.

