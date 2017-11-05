SSN: Dallas beats Kansas City in week nine 28-17

Xavier Woods, Orlando Scandrick, Jourdan Lewis
Dallas Cowboys' Xavier Woods (25), Orlando Scandrick (32) and Jourdan Lewis (27) are unable to stop Kansas City Chiefs' Tyreek Hill (10) from reaching the end zone for a touchdown on a long run late in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The Dallas Cowboys bettered to 5-3 on the season after their 3rd straight victory on Sunday. They defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Arlington 28-17. The cowboys seemed to be firing on all cylinders in the 2nd half as they outscored the Chiefs 14-7 and also racked up 2 sacks and Alex Smith’s 1st interception of the season.

Dak Prescott finished with 2 TD’s on 249 yards passing, while Ezekiel Elliot finished with 1 TD and 93 yards rushing. The Cowboys will now move on to play the Falcons in Atlanta next Sunday that game will kick off at 2:25pm.