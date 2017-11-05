SSN: Dallas beats Kansas City in week nine 28-17

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The Dallas Cowboys bettered to 5-3 on the season after their 3rd straight victory on Sunday. They defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Arlington 28-17. The cowboys seemed to be firing on all cylinders in the 2nd half as they outscored the Chiefs 14-7 and also racked up 2 sacks and Alex Smith’s 1st interception of the season.

Dak Prescott finished with 2 TD’s on 249 yards passing, while Ezekiel Elliot finished with 1 TD and 93 yards rushing. The Cowboys will now move on to play the Falcons in Atlanta next Sunday that game will kick off at 2:25pm.