Man accused of pointing shotgun at APD officer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is in jail after pointing a shotgun at an Albuquerque officer.

Officers say Saturday they were called to a home on Comanche near San Mateo by a woman who said her son, 23-year-old Jeren Boone, was drunkenly destroying her home, demanding medications.

Police found the mother hiding under a tree in the front yard with Boone still inside.

An officer knocked on the door and say Boone answered with a shotgun pointing at the officer.

Back-up was called and eventually, APD got a warrant for the SWAT team to get Boone out of the home.

He is now behind bars waiting to see a judge.