Local soldiers prep homeless shelter for the winter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local soldiers spent the day making sure homeless people have a safe, comfortable place to sleep this winter.

Members of the New Mexico National Guard did pre-work at Heading Home’s emergency shelter, which is funded by the city.

It is set to open for the season later this month. Between November and March, they are expected to house as many as 350 people a day.

Saturday, 40 volunteers did housekeeping, landscaping and outdoor trash cleanup as well as prepared bed-rolls for shelter guests.

Organizers say other people can pitch in too by donating basic supplies.

Some of the most needed items are winter clothing, diapers, microwaveable meals and toys.

There will be a drive at the shelter on Candelaria near Edith next Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

