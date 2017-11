ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A homeless man is accused of pulling a knife on a woman after asking her for spare change.

Patrick Shay was arrested Saturday.

Police say Shay asked a woman, who was asking near 5th and Marble, for change. When she said she didn’t have any, Shay pulled out a large kitchen knife and threatened to kill her.

The woman ran away and called 911.

Shay is now locked up on a count of aggravated assault, waiting to see a judge.

