Farmer says people cutting fences leads to loose bulls

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – News 13 has new information on the story about cattle getting loose and causing trouble in the East Mountains.

Saturday, KRQE News 13 told you about the bulls escaping from a ranch in the Sandia Knolls area. One neighbor says they have repeatedly caused damage in his yard.

Today, the bull’s owner, Sal Gonzales told KRQE News 13 is a growing problem with people cutting fences around his property.

While Gonzales would like to take legal action against those responsible, he says it is difficult and he hopes other measures help in the meantime.

“What I’m going to do is post some signs, maybe, ‘No Trespassing,’ ‘Please Don’t Damage the Fence.’ That’s all you can do,” said Gonzales.

He says he does not feel a need to compensate his neighbor for any property damage. He thinks it is the neighbor’s responsibility to put up his own fences.

