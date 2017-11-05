Drone Discovery Day shows locals the positive impact of drones

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local pilots offered the community a chance to see the world from a different perspective by showing off the capabilities of drones.

The Albuquerque drone company Colibri partnered with the Balloon Museum for Drone Discovery Day, a free event demonstrating the uses of the unmanned flying machines.

Organizers say they encounter a lot of negative public perceptions about drones, and they wanted to show the technology’s positive impact.

“The purpose of today is to show folks that drones are not something to fear, but are really going to be a part of daily life coming up soon,” said Colibri’s Jesse Sansom.

One use for drones is sending cameras into places that are impossible or too dangerous for people to travel.

Of course, there’s the fun side as well. Organizers hope to create a permanent “drone skate park” at the Balloon Museum as a safe space for drone racers and enthusiasts.

