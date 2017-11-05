Drone Discovery Day shows locals the positive impact of drones

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local pilots offered the community a chance to see the world from a different perspective by showing off the capabilities of drones.

The Albuquerque drone company Colibri partnered with the Balloon Museum for Drone Discovery Day, a free event demonstrating the uses of the unmanned flying machines.

Organizers say they encounter a lot of negative public perceptions about drones, and they wanted to show the technology’s positive impact.

“The purpose of today is to show folks that drones are not something to fear, but are really going to be a part of daily life coming up soon,” said Colibri’s Jesse Sansom.

One use for drones is sending cameras into places that are impossible or too dangerous for people to travel.

Of course, there’s the fun side as well. Organizers hope to create a permanent “drone skate park” at the Balloon Museum as a safe space for drone racers and enthusiasts.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

 

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s