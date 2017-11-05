Crowds gather for 25th Annual Dia de los Muertos Marigold Parade

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In their best Calavera attire, people came out for the 25th Annual Dia de los Muertos Marigold Parade Sunday.
The celebration started at 2 p.m. and wound through Barelas and the South Valley.
There were altars where loved ones place mementos for the departed. There was also music, food and art vendors.
People said it was a wonderful communal event.
The celebration wrapped up at 6 p.m.
Click here to view the Dia de los Muertos Marigold Parade photo gallery
Dia de los Muertos Marigold Parade Photo Gallery
