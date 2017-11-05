Chris’ Sunday Forecast

A warmer day with fewer clouds and more sunshine is ahead for New Mexico to close out the weekend.

Temperatures will run 5°-15° warmer than average for today with some spots in eastern New Mexico getting close to record highs. Like yesterday, it will be breezy to windy with the strongest gusts of 35-45 mph being felt across the Eastern Plains.

The clouds do move back in on Monday and temperatures will take a dip for the beginning of the week. A weather disturbance and a cold front will usher in slightly cooler temperatures, spot mountain showers and wind for late Monday and lasting into Wednesday. After a brief cool down and unsettled weather to begin the week, dry westerly flow will dominate New Mexico by week’s end. This weather pattern will keep temps mild and the region dry to close out the week.