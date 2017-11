ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– A teen with special needs who went missing last week has been found safe.

17-year-old Rae-Quan Daniels, who is autistic and has a form of down syndrome, didn’t come home on Wednesday after the school bus dropped him off.

APD has not said where Daniels was found, or his whereabouts for those few days, just that he is now back at home.