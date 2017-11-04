State Championship Saturday wraps up for soccer

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The State Championships are a wrap for the 2017 high school soccer season. There were some upsets and some big wins with big goals on Saturday afternoon at the Bernalillo Soccer Complex. Here are the results

6A Boys: Albuquerque High wins over La Cueva 3-2

6A Girls: La Cueva wins over Cleveland 1-0

5A Boys: Alamogordo wins over Albuquerque Academy 2-1

5A Girls: Albuquerque Academy wins over Los Alamos 1-0

A-4A Boys: Hope Christian wins over Sandia Prep 3-2

A-4A Girls: Sandia Prep wins over Socorro 2-0