State Champions were crowned on Saturday for Cross Country

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Rio Rancho once again hosted this year’s New Mexico High School State Championship Cross Country meet. In class 6A it would be a clean sweep for Cleveland high school, as both boys and girls teams would take the team title. On the girls side Amanda Mayoral would also win her 3rd consecutive individual state title, as she absolutely blew out the competition.

“You know I leave the course extremely happy, extremely proud and just very, I don’t even know how to describe the emotions that I have right now because it’s just such a good feeling”, said Amanda Mayoral.

For a full look at all the times and all the standings from ever classification go to this link. http://www.ccrtiming.com/events-results/2017-results/nmxc.htm#top