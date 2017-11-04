Police catch Las Alamos woman accused of stabbing two people

LAS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman accused of stabbing two people is now behind bars.

Friday night around 11:30, officers were called to an apartment complex on Canyon Road in Los Alamos.

There they found a man and woman, both in their late 20s, stabbed.

The woman was treated at Los Alamos Medical Center with minor injuries. The man was flown to UNMH and is in critical condition.

Around 8 a.m. this morning, officers caught the suspect, Andrea Rivera.

Rivera is charged with aggravated battery and is in jail waiting to see a judge.