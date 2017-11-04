Police catch Las Alamos woman accused of stabbing two people

By Published:

LAS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman accused of stabbing two people is now behind bars.

Friday night around 11:30, officers were called to an apartment complex on Canyon Road in Los Alamos.

There they found a man and woman, both in their late 20s, stabbed.

The woman was treated at Los Alamos Medical Center with minor injuries. The man was flown to UNMH and is in critical condition.

Around 8 a.m. this morning, officers caught the suspect, Andrea Rivera.

Rivera is charged with aggravated battery and is in jail waiting to see a judge.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s