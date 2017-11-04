People line up for AFD 2018 calendar launch

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The heat is on in Albuquerque.

Albuquerque Fire Department launched it’s 2018 calendar Saturday for a good cause.

There was a line for the 2018 fire pet calendar featuring some of the city’s finest.

The event was a chance for the public to interact with the firefighters, who signed the $20 calendars.

It is also the first year for a firewoman calender.

“There’s a lot of people that showed up and we’re getting more and more people out there getting the word out so it was good,” said AFD Lt. Robert Arrieta.

All calendar proceeds go to rescue animals through the group Kennel Compadres. The goal is to double the money raised from last year’s inaugural calendar.

