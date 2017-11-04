ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.(KRQE) -The Clovis Wildcats came to the metro area Friday and found out what everyone has been saying about the La Cueva Bears is true; They have a stout defense. The Bears defeated the Wildcats 27-0. Jared Chester made a trip to the City of Vision for the Game of the Week. In that game, the Cleveland Storm overpowered the Volcano Vista Hawks 49-14.

NM Football Friday Week 12 Pt. 2

The Lovington Wildcats made the trip to Titletown and are turned away by the Artesia Bulldogs 49-14. The Capital Jaguars made Bill Moon a happy man, clinching their district in Class 5A on the last night of the regular season. Capital defeated Los Alamos 47-19.

NM Football Friday Week 12 Pt. 3

In this block of the Football Show, Van has a look at the last Power Poll of the regular season. Manzano and La Cueva still remain as the top 2. Then it’s off to the north as Van has a look from Pojoaque Valley and Capital. Jared Chester makes his way back to the show for the NM Ford Dealers Thursday Night Rewind, which featured 4 games from Thursday Night. Then, Van finishes up with a look at Portales as they took out NMMI in P-Town.

NM Football Friday Week 12 Pt. 4

In the final block of the Football Show, Van starts off with the Utility Block Company Block of The Week. This weeks winner comes from the Highland offensive line that was crazy good on Friday night. Then we take a look as Gateway Christian blows out Menaul in a State Playoff Matchup. We then finish things off with a look at the Foothill Falcons, which is a team that is made up of players that are serving out their sentences at a Juvenile Detention Center. The team has made it to the Playoffs and will play on Saturday against Logan at Milne Stadium with a 1 p.m. kick. A State Title would mean a lot to this team as it would be a major positive in their lives.