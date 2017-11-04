NM BioPark offers Devil Walkabout through Australia, Tasmania

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The BioPark Society is offering what could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity- a trip to Australia and Tasmania to see some of the region’s famous species up close.

The Devil Walkabout is a 13-day tour starting in Melbourne and continuing to a wildlife park in Tasmania, where participants can interact with creatures like wombats, Tasmanian devils and platypuses.

“…getting to do things they would never get to do any other time in their life. How cool would it be to hold a wombat or touch a Tasmanian devil? You can’t do it in Albuquerque, you can only do it on this trip,” said Allyson Zahm of the NM BioPark Society.

The trip takes place in March and costs about $3,900 per person.

