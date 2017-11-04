Neighbor says loose bulls won’t stop tearing through his property

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – An East Mountains community has been invaded by loose bulls. One was even caught on camera rummaging through a man’s yard.

It’s a bizarre sight turned common for Dick Stewart in the Sandia Knolls area after he says bulls won’t stop venturing into his property. It’s been happening, he says, for several days now.

The footprints in his yard are very noticeable.

“A lot of these are footprints from the days prior. There’s a new one right there. Pretty deep too,” said Stewart.

Surveillance video even captured a bull knocking over his bridge while trying to drink from a pond.

“As it progressed, it just began to explore every part of the property, it’s been on every corner of the property now,” said Stewart.

KRQE News 13 went to where he believes they’re coming from, possibly belonging to a farmer in the area.

Christopher Jones says he knows that farmer, and that it’s not the guy’s fault. He believes they’re loose because outdoor enthusiasts are cutting through the farmer’s fence for hiking and biking.

“It’s making a difficulty for the farmer over here. Cattle finds a way to get out with different breaks in the fence line,” said Jones.

KRQE News 13 did not hear back from the farmer when we called.