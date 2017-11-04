Man accused of running over girlfriend faces judge

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – After two months on the run, a man accused of running over his pregnant girlfriend and severely injuring her was arrested.

Albuquerque Police say when officers got to the scene in September, they found a woman severely battered and being comforted by strangers in a parking lot.

The woman told police she and her boyfriend Michael Tafoya were driving into town from their home in Lemitar when he started verbally berating her near the Sunport exit on I-25.

She said when he pulled the car over in a parking lot, she tried to get out and Tafoya allegedly ran over his girlfriend twice, driving over her legs and stomach.

Tafoya faced a judge Saturday morning.

“The state has indicated they are not filing a preventative detention motion because of some indications that the victim is uncooperative,” she said.

Judge Christine Rodgriuez released Tafoya on his own recognizance and he will have to wear an ankle monitor.

At the time the the incident, Tafoya’s girlfriend was five and a half months pregnant.

She arrived at the hospital in critical condition and officers were told the baby had a heartbeat. It’s unclear what condition the woman and fetus are in.

Court records show Tafoya has racked up other charges since this incident, including allegations that he asked a 16-year-old to hide meth from Belen Police after a crash.