Local teams compete in robotics challenge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thousands of local kids interested in STEM looked on as robots compete for a big prize at the Discovery Festival.

But the glory actually goes to the engineers behind the mechanical creatures.

It may seem like an easy task: Just connect the blocks. The challenge is getting a robot to do it.

“We have teams that are trying to assemble a mock spacecraft autonomously so that we can do it more affordably in the future,” explained Andy Williams, Program Manager at Air Force Research Lab.

That was the mission Saturday, at the first-ever Air Force Research Lab Spacecraft Robotics Challenge.

“These blocks have different interfaces and the teams will set them out on a table. The teams have to identify what the blocks are, what they look like and they try to assemble them without any interaction with their robot. The robot has to do it all by itself,” Williams said.

Three local teams made it to the finals, judged on how fast their programmed robot can assemble the blocks.

“So we increase the complexity to see how well they’ve actually programmed their robot,” he said.

“I really love robots and so I’m doing this kind of on my spare time,” said Travis Taylor, who is a masters student at UNM.

“We have just been running through starting from the easiest ones and making sure it can perform each of the different orientations,” Taylor said.

With possible future engineers looking on, robot enthusiast and teacher, Creighton Edington says competing against a former student is so rewarding.

“I hope he beats me,” he said.

Edington says now more than ever, it’s important for newer generations to learn about STEM fields.

“We just want to get them interested in science, technology, engineering and math because that’s the work that we really need in order to be technology leaders in space in the future,” Williams said.

Taylor’s team took first place Saturday, claiming a $6,000 prize.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps